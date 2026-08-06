Executable Emoji

Warning: This page contains hundreds of emoji. If you're using a screen reader, be sure it doesn't read them all out loud.





A whole bunch of emoji. What could they mean?



This particular post comes out of left field a bit. I was playing around with a web application I had made - an online disassembler for the x86 - when I noticed that emoji were being encoded into the url.

I pasted a goat emoji, 🐐 and I noticed the encoding %F0%9F%90%90 .

Now, if you're familiar with x86 assembly language at all, hexadecimal 90h is probably familiar to you. It's the opcode for a null operation or NOP .

I had a brief nerd chuckle over the thought that goats were the NOP s of emoji, but then I got curious. F0h on the 8088 is the LOCK prefix. This prefix is generally used to coordinate exclusive bus access with a coprocessor such as the 8087, but otherwise does nothing for most instructions on the 8088 and is ignored (this would change on later Intel CPUs). That leaves us with 9Fh .

9Fh is LAHF .

The entire goat emoji is valid 8088 machine code, a sequence that reads

lock lahf nop nop

As it turns out, the vast majority of emoji graphemes, as they are called, start with the sequence F09F . A dim little light bulb started to flicker above my head. Could you actually write an 8088 program using nothing but displayable emoji?

The idea is not without precedent. It has been well-established that executables can be generated with only printable ASCII characters - the most famous example probably being the EICAR test file, an ASCII string that is also a valid DOS executable that prints "EICAR-STANDARD-ANTIVIRUS-TEST-FILE!" and exits.

Other small ASCII programs were printed in magazines or distributed in other ways, such as the tiny terminal utility TCOM, the entire source of which is reproduced below:

XPHPD[0GG0G,0G51G31GB'(G+(G:u'0g?(G>(GE1G@arwIV_F*=US@>1|_,5wXNg-7muTu(4 1m0ss1k260s@3G1g360@3G0i7t2g3A1g350@3G2E1=0C1g350@3T2M0^\1g3>0@3T=1s2g0T 1g3;0@3ToN2g391g0t@3G0^F1k0s2?0@3T4

This is an interesting "emergency terminal" solution: if someone had no other means of loading an executable onto a computer system, it could simply be entered in via the keyboard.

It surprises me that the idea of directly executing emoji has apparently never been explored.

Hello (World)!

Of course, the first thing to do is attempt Hello World! in emoji. For space reasons and partly due to the pain of doing any sort of arithmetic in emoji, we will only print the string HELLO.

Here is the full program:

🐸☺️🐰🐎♐🗃️🧯🧯🧯🐮💗🦮🪏♐🐰🐹🗃️🧯🧯🧯🧯💗🪗🧯😗🧮🫪😗🧮😗🐮😪😔⭐

Pasted into a text editor and saved as UTF-8, no BOM, with a .COM file extension, the result should be 141 bytes with an MD5 sum of 0a5c91475ca2de33e36aacc2f0b7b840 .

The disassembly of the entire program can be viewed here. If you have difficulty copying and pasting the emoji from blogspot, try copying them from that link.

Several emoji here may display as tofu, depending on your browser and what year you are reading this article.

🪏 is the shovel emoji, introduced in Unicode 16.0 in 2024. These glyphs still take time to trickle down into font updates.

🪗 is the accordion emoji, added to Unicode 13.0 in 2020, but somehow still not visible in Chrome on Windows 10. Go figure.

🫪 is the "Distorted Face" emoji and is brand new in Unicode 17.0, approved in 2025.

In theory, it should be possible to copy the relevant tofu character and preserve the representational bytes, but some operating systems and programs seem to struggle with the byte-preserving concept.

This program relies on a few undocumented 8088 aliases, and so requires a fairly accurate 8088 core to execute successfully. Let's see what it does in DOSBox-X with cpu cputype=8086 :

The "Hello (World!)" program executing in DosBox-X

F09F90B8E298BAEFB88F





00000000 F0 9F lahf 00000002 90 nop 00000003 B8 E2 98 mov ax,98E2h 00000006 BA EF B8 mov dx,B8EFh 00000009 8F db 0x8F B8EFh is still within the base B800 text mode video segment, approximately 3,824 bytes into the screen, which explains why our text appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Beggars can't be choosers, though, so we'll just pretend our text positioning was entirely intentional.

The 💗 emoji, F09F9297 , moves our video segment into DI.

0000012C F0 9F lahf 0000012E 92 xchg dx,ax 0000012F 97 xchg di,ax

The letters are synthesized starting with H.





🗃️, F09F9783EFB88F , comes in clutch here:

00000146 83 EF B8 sub di,FFB8h

FFB8h

48h

48h





The rest of the letters are awkwardly synthesized one by one. L can, of course, be repeated. You'll note one of the Ls is green. This is caused by allowing one of the LAHF instructions to overwrite AH. It just so happens that the contents of the flag register represent a visible character attribute byte - in this case, green. The attribute could be reset at the expense of a few more bytes, but I kind of like the mismatch as a tiny hint of the cursed things going on behind the scenes.

Emojissembly Reference

If you're feeling bold enough to experiment with writing emoji code yourself, the following references may help.





Standalone Emoji

There are a few standalone emoji that represent useful instructions or instruction pairs.





Emoji UTF-8 bytes 8088 interpretation Useful effect and typical use 🐐 F0 9F 90 90 LAHF; NOP; NOP Four-byte padding. Also useful inside a loop body when an exact branch displacement is needed. 🐮 F0 9F 90 AE LAHF; NOP; SCASB DI += 1 . A small, clean pointer increment. 😯 F0 9F 98 AF LAHF; CBW; SCASW DI += 2 . Denser than two 🐮; AX becomes the sign extension of AL . 🧮 F0 9F A7 AE LAHF; CMPSW; SCASB SI += 2 , DI += 3 . Useful when SI may also advance. Reads DS:SI and ES:DI and changes flags. 🧯 F0 9F A7 AF LAHF; CMPSW; SCASW SI += 2 , DI += 4 . A compact four-byte advance. Also useful in the event of 🔥. 🤐 F0 9F A4 90 LAHF; MOVSB; NOP Copies one byte from DS:SI to ES:DI , then increments both pointers. 😬 F0 9F 98 AC LAHF; CBW; LODSB Loads one byte from DS:SI into AL , then increments SI . 🐪 F0 9F 90 AA LAHF; NOP; STOSB Writes AL to ES:DI , then increments DI . 😖 F0 9F 98 96 LAHF; CBW; XCHG AX,SI Moves the sign-extended AL into SI while saving the old SI in AX . Useful after obtaining a known zero. 😗 F0 9F 98 97 LAHF; CBW; XCHG AX,DI Transfers a sign-extended byte between AX and DI . Useful for turning AL=F0h into DI=FFF0h . 📗 F0 9F 93 97 LAHF; XCHG AX,BX; XCHG AX,DI Rotates values through AX , BX , and DI . The byte writer uses it to restore a saved output pointer and recover the synthesized byte in AL . 👁️ F0 9F 91 81 EF B8 8F LAHF; XCHG AX,CX; SUB DI,8FB8h Adds 7048h to DI . Excellent for large modular pointer movements; clobbers AX and CX .

Open-Tail Emoji

Things get particularly interesting when we string emoji together from an emoji that leaves an "open tail" or incomplete instruction byte. The following emoji leave a dangling byte that can be very useful depending on the emoji that follows it:

Emoji UTF-8 bytes Open tail Common use 🐸 F0 9F 90 B8 MOV AX,imm16 needs two bytes Absorbs the beginning of ☺️ to create MOV AX,98E2h . ☺️ E2 98 BA EF B8 8F First two bytes can be an immediate; its final 8Fh needs a ModR/M After 🐸, supplies MOV AX,98E2h; MOV DX,B8EFh and opens a POP . 🐰 F0 9F 90 B0 MOV AL,imm8 needs one byte Consumes a following F0h , or consumes the E2h at the start of ☃️. 🐹 F0 9F 90 B9 MOV CX,imm16 needs two bytes Consumes a following F0 9F header to load CX=9FF0h . 🐎 F0 9F 90 8E MOV Sreg,r/m16 needs a ModR/M byte Followed by the E2h from ♐, gives the 8088-only alias MOV ES,DX . 😿 F0 9F 98 BF MOV DI,imm16 needs two bytes Consumes the next emoji's F0 9F header and resets DI=9FF0h . 🍽️ F0 9F 8D BD EF B8 8F POP r/m16 needs a ModR/M byte First adds B8EFh to DI ; a following F0h completes undocumented POP AX , so SP += 2 . ☃️ E2 98 83 EF B8 8F Begins and ends with bytes meant for neighbors After 🐰 consumes its E2h , the middle performs SUB DI,-72 ; the trailing 8Fh needs a ModR/M. 🗓️ F0 9F 97 93 EF B8 8F Final B8 8F consumes the next F0h Saves the output pointer in BX while moving the byte accumulator into DI . It also executes OUT DX,AX . ⭐ E2 AD 90 Its first two bytes are LOOP -83 A three-byte loop tail when the loop body has been laid out at exactly the right displacement.



Useful Gadgets

Note the program starts with 🐸☺️. This sequence does some important setup and explains how we get a pointer to video memory. These emoji represent the byte sequenceSubtraction byis equivalent to addition by. What's H's ASCII hex code?. Neat.

These are complete, useful sequences of multiple emoji.

BunnySad: 🐰😔 - Stack repair

This eight-byte sequence deliberately replaces the current stack pointer with FFF0h :

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 90 nop 0003: B0 F0 mov al,F0h 0005: 9F lahf 0006: 98 cbw 0007: 94 xchg sp,ax

The rabbit's final B0h consumes the sad face's leading F0h , loading AL=F0h . The second LAHF is followed by CBW , which turns that into AX=FFF0h ; XCHG then installs it as the stack pointer.

This is how to recover after intentional POP s and keep asynchronous interrupt pushes near the top of the segment. It discards the current stack, so it is safe only when no return address or saved value is live. The old SP is left in AX .

BunnySnowParty 🐰☃️🐰😔 - Safe addition: DI += 48h

This 18-byte sequence advances DI by 48h (72 decimal), absorbs the snowman's dangling POP , and repairs the stack:

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 90 nop 0003: B0 E2 mov al,E2h 0005: 98 cbw 0006: 83 EF B8 sub di,FFB8h 0009: 8F F0 pop ax 000B: 9F lahf 000C: 90 nop 000D: B0 F0 mov al,F0h 000F: 9F lahf 0010: 98 cbw 0011: 94 xchg sp,ax

The first rabbit consumes the snowman's E2h ; B8h is a signed -72 immediate, so SUB DI,-72 adds 72. The snowman's final 8Fh consumes the next rabbit's F0h as the undocumented POP AX encoding 8F F0 . The final rabbit/sad-face pair restores SP=FFF0h .

This was one of the first gadgets found. The eye and plate gadgets are usually more efficient, but this one is included for completeness.

PlateGoat: 🍽️🐐 - Increment SP and advance DI

The plate needs a following byte to complete its final 8Fh . A padding goat is a convenient harmless tail.

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 8D BD EF B8 lea di,[di-4711h] 0006: 8F F0 pop ax 0008: 9F lahf 0009: 90 nop 000A: 90 nop

B8EFh is the 16-bit representation of -4711h , so the LEA performs DI += B8EFh . The plate's 8Fh consumes the goat's leading F0h as undocumented POP AX ; the remaining 9F 90 90 is LAHF; NOP; NOP .

Plates advance SP by two as well as moving DI a significant distance. Plates are excellent for pointer arithmetic, but their stack effects must be accounted for.

CatGoat: 😿🐐 - Absolute DI reset

The crying cat opens MOV DI,imm16 . A padding goat supplies the immediate.

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 98 cbw 0003: BF F0 9F mov di,9FF0h 0006: 90 nop 0007: 90 nop

This eight-byte gadget resets DI to 9FF0h without depending on its previous value. If another emoji replaces the goat, its leading F0 9F still becomes the immediate, but its remaining bytes execute as a tail and may further change DI .

CamelWrite: 🗓️ + arithmetic + 📗🐪 - Generate and write a byte

The generic form is 15 fixed bytes plus the chosen arithmetic sequence. Here is the simplest concrete example, 🗓️🐮📗🐪 , using a cow to add one:

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 97 xchg di,ax 0003: 93 xchg bx,ax 0004: EF out dx,ax ; spurious OUT to B8EFh 0005: B8 8F F0 mov ax,F08Fh 0008: 9F lahf 0009: 90 nop 000A: AE scasb 000B: F0 9F lahf 000D: 93 xchg bx,ax 000E: 97 xchg di,ax 000F: F0 9F lahf 0011: 90 nop 0012: AA stosb

On entry, DI is the real output pointer and AX contains the arithmetic seed. 🗓️ moves the seed into DI and saves the output pointer in BX .

The middle emoji sequence performs arithmetic on this temporary DI ; the cow above adds one.

📗 restores the output pointer and transfers the computed low byte into AL , and 🐪 writes it.

The calendar also performs OUT DX,AX . The common startup establishes DX=B8EFh , a generally unmapped port. Use with caution on real hardware!

FrogStrap: 🐸☺️😖🐰😗😯😯😯😯😯😯😯 - Common register bootstrap

This 50-byte sequence obtains a known zero from the normal COM entry stack and establishes a specific register state:

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 90 nop 0003: B8 E2 98 mov ax,98E2h 0006: BA EF B8 mov dx,B8EFh 0009: 8F F0 pop ax 000B: 9F lahf 000C: 98 cbw 000D: 96 xchg si,ax 000E: F0 9F lahf 0010: 90 nop 0011: B0 F0 mov al,F0h 0013: 9F lahf 0014: 98 cbw 0015: 97 xchg di,ax 0016: F0 9F lahf 0018: 98 cbw 0019: AF scasw 001A: F0 9F lahf 001C: 98 cbw 001D: AF scasw 001E: F0 9F lahf 0020: 98 cbw 0021: AF scasw 0022: F0 9F lahf 0024: 98 cbw 0025: AF scasw 0026: F0 9F lahf 0028: 98 cbw 0029: AF scasw 002A: F0 9F lahf 002C: 98 cbw 002D: AF scasw 002E: F0 9F lahf 0030: 98 cbw 0031: AF scasw

🐸☺️ loads DX=B8EFh and leaves a dangling 8Fh . The first byte of 😖 completes POP AX , obtaining the known zero at SS:FFFEh and wrapping SP to 0000h ; the rest of 😖 moves that zero into SI .

🐰 consumes the leading F0h from 😗 to make AL=F0h , after which CBW; XCHG DI,AX establishes DI=FFF0h . Seven SCASW s advance it to FFFEh .

The final state is DX=B8EFh , SI=0000h , DI=FFFEh , and SP=0000h .

The value of B8EFh in DX is within the lower portion of CGA video memory if used as a segment.

An additional 😯 can roll DI over to 0000h . The value FFFEh left in DI has conceivable uses as a -2 constant.

🐸☺️🐰🐎♐ - Load the CGA segment

This 21-byte sequence exploits the original 8088's undocumented segment-register alias to establish ES=B8EFh :

0000: F0 9F lahf 0002: 90 nop 0003: B8 E2 98 mov ax,98E2h 0006: BA EF B8 mov dx,B8EFh 0009: 8F F0 pop ax 000B: 9F lahf 000C: 90 nop 000D: B0 F0 mov al,F0h 000F: 9F lahf 0010: 90 nop 0011: 8E E2 mov es,dx 0013: 99 cwd 0014: 90 nop

A Basic Loader

Frankly, writing directly in emojissembly is a miserable, painful slog, lacking reasonable immediate values, arithmetic operations, or sane jump offsets. Therefore it is sensible to construct a loader that can simply build 8088 code in memory and jump to it.





The trick is how to encode arbitrary byte data in emoji. With fewer than 4000 graphemes, emoji are hardly a 16-bit LUT. In fact, all 256 8-bit values do not occur in the 4-byte grapheme set in either the third or fourth byte position, however, by dumb luck, we can construct an 8-bit look-up table from the 2-byte tail of a set of 256 unique emoji.





Here's the basic idea:

bits 16 org 0 push di pop si ; SI = encoded emoji data mov di,0100h push di ; RET target after reconstruction mov cx,RAW_SIZE .decode: lodsw ; discard the fixed F0 9F prefix lodsw ; AL=third UTF-8 byte, AH=fourth aad 8Fh ; AL=(AL + 8Fh*AH) & FFh; AH=0 stosb loop .decode ret ; execute reconstructed COM at 0100h







lodsw

lodsw

8Fh

aad





lahf is constantly clobbering AH , so this 17-byte decoder must itself first be constructed in memory. This can be accomplished with the Of course, none of this works ifis constantly clobbering, so this 17-byte decoder must itself first be constructed in memory. This can be accomplished with the CamelWrite gadget described previously.





The downside here is that the encoded data is only 25% efficient, but anything else would significantly increase the complexity of the decoder and thus the complexity of the code that emits it.

A VGA Emoji Demo

Can we make a basic VGA demo with nothing but emoji? With our emoji-decoder, it's fairly straightforward to pack up a basic VGA demo, decode it into memory and jump to it.





Here's the entire program:





🐸☺️😖🐰😗😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😹😯🕳️😯🐮🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐⭐️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🐮🐰😔😬😬🗓️🍽️👁️📗🐪🗓️🧮🧯📗🐪🐮🗓️😿🧯🧯🧯🧯📗🐪🗓️🐮📗🐪🗓️🧮🧮🧯🧯👁️📗🐪🐮🗓️🧮🧯🧯🧯🧯🧯🧯📗🐪🗓️😿🧯🧯🧯🧯📗🐪🗓️😿🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🐮📗🐪🐮🗓️😯🍽️🍽️👁️📗🐪🐮🐮🐮🗓️😿🧮🧮🧮📗🐪🗓️🧮👁️👁️🍽️👁️📗🐪🐰😔🐐🐐♿️🇹🇭⏪️✋️💕🐀🍥🐐📣🈚️🌌🌋🏐🌕️👻🌺🌻🍵🆙🌮🍝🌐🌋🍠🌋🐅🍜💒🌳👹🎇👹🉑🎎🉑💞🆖🌳🆎🎇👹🉑🎎🉑💞🐖👯🆖🌻🕕️🌿🐐🍙👺👽️🌳👹🎇💗🉑🎎🉑💞🖕🎎🌙👻🌺🌻🐻🎂🌻🌳👮🐖🐸🍤🕕️🌻🐠🐻🍝🌻🌳🌷🐎🌷🍭🌌💗👻🐖🐖🌜️🌛📛🍕🍓🍪🍷🌙🍘🍾🍪👻🌺🌻🌙🌘🌙🐗🌊🏐💗🎐🧯🔥🌉





Saved as a COM file, the file size should be 1092 bytes with an MD5 sum of 9ed65cc927b257b113a298dee37215cc. The full disassembly can be viewed here . If you have difficulty copying and pasting the emoji from blogspot, try copying them from that link.





This program will run in any version of DOSBox.





I don't want to spoil it for you if you'd rather run it for yourself. If you'd rather take my word for it and see the result, click the spoiler below.





Spoiler — click to reveal











I think I've proved the concept to my satisfaction - what remains to be done would be to create a more efficient packer/decoder, perhaps using LZ4 compression. A COM2EMOJI utility would be fairly straightforward, and perhaps even EXE2EMOJI.



Could you construct an emoji BIOS? An entire emoji operating system? Could we have EmojiDOOM?



Other Executable Unicode

Emoji aren't the only Unicode graphemes we can use to represent 8088 machine code.





The following Japanese Kana print "Hello World!" in DOS.





ヹほむゐダぐビヘビヿぐツめぁツめしツめみギツめぁツめがツめみギツめぴツめみギツめぁツめけツめみギツめうギツめぁツめぼギツめぁツめぽギツめかツめみギツめぐギツめてツめみギツめぁツめぢツめみギツめぁツめぜツめみギツめぉギツめぁツめぬツめみギツめぐギツめふツめみギツめぁツめぬツめみギツめぁツめぢツめみギツめぉギツめぁツめちツめみギツめけギツめぁツめどギツめぇギツめごババババババババババババババババババババババ





Saved as COM file, the file size should be 609 bytes with an MD5 sum of 8df97d77cf17a9ad64b22d554eaebd37. If you have trouble pasting them, try copying them from the disassembly here





The following Korean Hangul also print "Hello World".





컓쿃뺰콙꾆퐀가긨숑낀가굀꿀꿨숑삺가꿀꿨숑킨숐뀺가꼀꿨숐쀺가가가가꺨숐퀀가가가깨숓넺가꼀꿨숓섺가김꿨숓턺가꿀꿨숒낺가가가가귀꿨숒삺가가가가깨숒킀가궨숑냀꺨숑샺가가꼀꿀꿨숑탺가곀꿀꿨숐끀걀꿀꿀꿀꿨숐쁺가가꼀꿀꿨숐큺가검꿀꿨숓녀깨숓셀가김꿀꿀꿨숓텀곀꿨숒냀글꿀꿀꿨숒샀귀꿀꿀꿨숒탺가글꿀꿨숑넀굀꿨숑섀관꿨숑턀가꿀꿀꿀꿨숐낀가귨숐삀괨숐킺가꿀꿨숓놀껨숓솀곀꿀꿀꿀꿨숓톀가가깨숒넀글꿀꿀꿨숒섀가글꿀꿨숒턺가글꿀꿨숑듀굀꿨숑쓀관꿨숑퓀가꿀꿀꿀꿨숐둺가가글꿨숐쑀궨숐푺가가검꿀꿨숓땻뀃밃밃뺃뿃뿃뿀가검꿨숗뀀가꺨숗쀀가글꿨숗퀐뀀





Saved as COM file, the file size should be 768 bytes with an MD5 sum of b3b0a19cde830932f0b0d09ff8fd3d88. Disassembly here





I'll be collecting more examples of executable Unicode in this GitHub repository





The firstreads the two-byte prefix of each 'data grapheme', discarding it. The secondthen reads the 16-bit tail, which is converted to an 8-bit value with the magic constant. The key here is a feature of 8088'sinstruction that allows it to take a non-decimal base as an immediate.