Executable Emoji
This particular post comes out of left field a bit. I was playing around with a web application I had made - an online disassembler for the x86 - when I noticed that emoji were being encoded into the url.
I pasted a goat emoji, 🐐 and I noticed the encoding
%F0%9F%90%90.
Now, if you're familiar with x86 assembly language at all, hexadecimal
90h is probably familiar to you. It's the opcode for a null operation or
NOP.
I had a brief nerd chuckle over the thought that goats were the
NOPs of emoji, but then I got curious.
F0h on the 8088 is the
LOCK prefix. This prefix is generally used to coordinate exclusive bus access with a coprocessor such as the 8087, but otherwise does nothing for most instructions on the 8088 and is ignored (this would change on later Intel CPUs). That leaves us with
9Fh.
9Fh is
LAHF.
The entire goat emoji is valid 8088 machine code, a sequence that reads
lock lahf
nop
nop
As it turns out, the vast majority of emoji graphemes, as they are called, start with the sequence
F09F. A dim little light bulb started to flicker above my head. Could you actually write an 8088 program using nothing but displayable emoji?
The idea is not without precedent. It has been well-established that executables can be generated with only printable ASCII characters - the most famous example probably being the EICAR test file, an ASCII string that is also a valid DOS executable that prints "EICAR-STANDARD-ANTIVIRUS-TEST-FILE!" and exits.
Other small ASCII programs were printed in magazines or distributed in other ways, such as the tiny terminal utility TCOM, the entire source of which is reproduced below:
XPHPD[0GG0G,0G51G31GB'(G+(G:u'0g?(G>(GE1G@arwIV_F*=US@>1|_,5wXNg-7muTu(4
1m0ss1k260s@3G1g360@3G0i7t2g3A1g350@3G2E1=0C1g350@3T2M0^\1g3>0@3T=1s2g0T
1g3;0@3ToN2g391g0t@3G0^F1k0s2?0@3T4
This is an interesting "emergency terminal" solution: if someone had no other means of loading an executable onto a computer system, it could simply be entered in via the keyboard.
It surprises me that the idea of directly executing emoji has apparently never been explored.
Hello (World)!
Of course, the first thing to do is attempt Hello World! in emoji. For space reasons and partly due to the pain of doing any sort of arithmetic in emoji, we will only print the string HELLO.
Here is the full program:
🐸☺️🐰🐎♐🗃️🧯🧯🧯🐮💗🦮♐🐰🐹🗃️🧯🧯🧯🧯💗🪗🧯😗🧮😗🧮😗🐮😪😔⭐
Pasted into a text editor and saved as UTF-8, no BOM, with a .COM file extension, the result should be 141 bytes with an MD5 sum of
0a5c91475ca2de33e36aacc2f0b7b840.
The disassembly of the entire program can be viewed here. If you have difficulty copying and pasting the emoji from blogspot, try copying them from that link.
Several emoji here may display as tofu, depending on your browser and what year you are reading this article.
is the shovel emoji, introduced in Unicode 16.0 in 2024. These glyphs still take time to trickle down into font updates.
🪗 is the accordion emoji, added to Unicode 13.0 in 2020, but somehow still not visible in Chrome on Windows 10. Go figure.
is the "Distorted Face" emoji and is brand new in Unicode 17.0, approved in 2025.
In theory, it should be possible to copy the relevant tofu character and preserve the representational bytes, but some operating systems and programs seem to struggle with the byte-preserving concept.
This program relies on a few undocumented 8088 aliases, and so requires a fairly accurate 8088 core to execute successfully. Let's see what it does in DOSBox-X with
cpu cputype=8086:
|The "Hello (World!)" program executing in DosBox-X
Note the program starts with 🐸☺️. This sequence does some important setup and explains how we get a pointer to video memory. These emoji represent the byte sequence
F09F90B8E298BAEFB88F.
00000000 F0 9F lahf
00000002 90 nop
00000003 B8 E2 98 mov ax,98E2h
00000006 BA EF B8 mov dx,B8EFh
00000009 8F db 0x8F
F09F9297, moves our video segment into DI.
0000012C F0 9F lahf
0000012E 92 xchg dx,ax
0000012F 97 xchg di,ax
F09F9783EFB88F, comes in clutch here:
Subtraction by
00000146 83 EF B8 sub di,FFB8h
FFB8h is equivalent to addition by
48h. What's H's ASCII hex code?
48h. Neat.
Emojissembly Reference
Standalone Emoji
|Emoji
|UTF-8 bytes
|8088 interpretation
|Useful effect and typical use
|🐐
|
F0 9F 90 90
|
LAHF; NOP; NOP
|Four-byte padding. Also useful inside a loop body when an exact branch displacement is needed.
|🐮
|
F0 9F 90 AE
|
LAHF; NOP; SCASB
|
DI += 1. A small, clean pointer increment.
|😯
|
F0 9F 98 AF
|
LAHF; CBW; SCASW
|
DI += 2. Denser than two 🐮;
AX becomes the sign extension of
AL.
|🧮
|
F0 9F A7 AE
|
LAHF; CMPSW; SCASB
|
SI += 2,
DI += 3. Useful when
SI may also advance. Reads
DS:SI and
ES:DI and changes flags.
|🧯
|
F0 9F A7 AF
|
LAHF; CMPSW; SCASW
|
SI += 2,
DI += 4. A compact four-byte advance. Also useful in the event of 🔥.
|🤐
|
F0 9F A4 90
|
LAHF; MOVSB; NOP
|Copies one byte from
DS:SI to
ES:DI, then increments both pointers.
|😬
|
F0 9F 98 AC
|
LAHF; CBW; LODSB
|Loads one byte from
DS:SI into
AL, then increments
SI.
|🐪
|
F0 9F 90 AA
|
LAHF; NOP; STOSB
|Writes
AL to
ES:DI, then increments
DI.
|😖
|
F0 9F 98 96
|
LAHF; CBW; XCHG AX,SI
|Moves the sign-extended
AL into
SI while saving the old
SI in
AX. Useful after obtaining a known zero.
|😗
|
F0 9F 98 97
|
LAHF; CBW; XCHG AX,DI
|Transfers a sign-extended byte between
AX and
DI. Useful for turning
AL=F0h into
DI=FFF0h.
|📗
|
F0 9F 93 97
|
LAHF; XCHG AX,BX; XCHG AX,DI
|Rotates values through
AX,
BX, and
DI. The byte writer uses it to restore a saved output pointer and recover the synthesized byte in
AL.
|👁️
|
F0 9F 91 81 EF B8 8F
|
LAHF; XCHG AX,CX; SUB DI,8FB8h
|Adds
7048h to
DI. Excellent for large modular pointer movements; clobbers
AX and
CX.
Open-Tail Emoji
|Emoji
|UTF-8 bytes
|Open tail
|Common use
|🐸
|
F0 9F 90 B8
|
MOV AX,imm16 needs two bytes
|Absorbs the beginning of ☺️ to create
MOV AX,98E2h.
|☺️
|
E2 98 BA EF B8 8F
|First two bytes can be an immediate; its final
8Fh needs a ModR/M
|After 🐸, supplies
MOV AX,98E2h; MOV DX,B8EFh and opens a
POP.
|🐰
|
F0 9F 90 B0
|
MOV AL,imm8 needs one byte
|Consumes a following
F0h, or consumes the
E2h at the start of ☃️.
|🐹
|
F0 9F 90 B9
|
MOV CX,imm16 needs two bytes
|Consumes a following
F0 9F header to load
CX=9FF0h.
|🐎
|
F0 9F 90 8E
|
MOV Sreg,r/m16 needs a ModR/M byte
|Followed by the
E2h from ♐, gives the 8088-only alias
MOV ES,DX.
|😿
|
F0 9F 98 BF
|
MOV DI,imm16 needs two bytes
|Consumes the next emoji's
F0 9F header and resets
DI=9FF0h.
|🍽️
|
F0 9F 8D BD EF B8 8F
|
POP r/m16 needs a ModR/M byte
|First adds
B8EFh to
DI; a following
F0h completes undocumented
POP AX, so
SP += 2.
|☃️
|
E2 98 83 EF B8 8F
|Begins and ends with bytes meant for neighbors
|After 🐰 consumes its
E2h, the middle performs
SUB DI,-72; the trailing
8Fh needs a ModR/M.
|🗓️
|
F0 9F 97 93 EF B8 8F
|Final
B8 8F consumes the next
F0h
|Saves the output pointer in
BX while moving the byte accumulator into
DI. It also executes
OUT DX,AX.
|⭐
|
E2 AD 90
|Its first two bytes are
LOOP -83
|A three-byte loop tail when the loop body has been laid out at exactly the right displacement.
Useful Gadgets
These are complete, useful sequences of multiple emoji.
BunnySad: 🐰😔 - Stack repair
This eight-byte sequence deliberately replaces the current stack pointer with
FFF0h:
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 90 nop
0003: B0 F0 mov al,F0h
0005: 9F lahf
0006: 98 cbw
0007: 94 xchg sp,ax
The rabbit's final
B0h consumes the sad face's leading
F0h, loading
AL=F0h. The second
LAHF is followed by
CBW, which turns that into
AX=FFF0h;
XCHG then installs it as the stack pointer.
This is how to recover after intentional
POPs and keep asynchronous interrupt pushes near the top of the segment. It discards the current stack, so it is safe only when no return address or saved value is live. The old
SP is left in
AX.
BunnySnowParty 🐰☃️🐰😔 - Safe addition:
DI += 48h
This 18-byte sequence advances
DI by
48h (72 decimal), absorbs the snowman's dangling
POP, and repairs the stack:
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 90 nop
0003: B0 E2 mov al,E2h
0005: 98 cbw
0006: 83 EF B8 sub di,FFB8h
0009: 8F F0 pop ax
000B: 9F lahf
000C: 90 nop
000D: B0 F0 mov al,F0h
000F: 9F lahf
0010: 98 cbw
0011: 94 xchg sp,ax
The first rabbit consumes the snowman's
E2h;
B8h is a signed
-72 immediate, so
SUB DI,-72 adds 72. The snowman's final
8Fh consumes the next rabbit's
F0h as the undocumented
POP AX encoding
8F F0. The final rabbit/sad-face pair restores
SP=FFF0h.
This was one of the first gadgets found. The eye and plate gadgets are usually more efficient, but this one is included for completeness.
PlateGoat: 🍽️🐐 - Increment
SP and advance
DI
The plate needs a following byte to complete its final
8Fh. A padding goat is a convenient harmless tail.
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 8D BD EF B8 lea di,[di-4711h]
0006: 8F F0 pop ax
0008: 9F lahf
0009: 90 nop
000A: 90 nop
B8EFh is the 16-bit representation of
-4711h, so the
LEA performs
DI += B8EFh. The plate's
8Fh consumes the goat's leading
F0h as undocumented
POP AX; the remaining
9F 90 90 is
LAHF; NOP; NOP.
Plates advance
SP by two as well as moving
DI a significant distance. Plates are excellent for pointer arithmetic, but their stack effects must be accounted for.
CatGoat: 😿🐐 - Absolute
DI reset
The crying cat opens
MOV DI,imm16. A padding goat supplies the immediate.
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 98 cbw
0003: BF F0 9F mov di,9FF0h
0006: 90 nop
0007: 90 nop
This eight-byte gadget resets
DI to
9FF0h without depending on its previous value. If another emoji replaces the goat, its leading
F0 9F still becomes the immediate, but its remaining bytes execute as a tail and may further change
DI.
CamelWrite: 🗓️ + arithmetic + 📗🐪 - Generate and write a byte
The generic form is 15 fixed bytes plus the chosen arithmetic sequence. Here is the simplest concrete example,
🗓️🐮📗🐪, using a cow to add one:
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 97 xchg di,ax
0003: 93 xchg bx,ax
0004: EF out dx,ax ; spurious OUT to B8EFh
0005: B8 8F F0 mov ax,F08Fh
0008: 9F lahf
0009: 90 nop
000A: AE scasb
000B: F0 9F lahf
000D: 93 xchg bx,ax
000E: 97 xchg di,ax
000F: F0 9F lahf
0011: 90 nop
0012: AA stosb
On entry,
DI is the real output pointer and
AX contains the arithmetic seed. 🗓️ moves the seed into
DI and saves the output pointer in
BX.
The middle emoji sequence performs arithmetic on this temporary
DI; the cow above adds one.
📗 restores the output pointer and transfers the computed low byte into
AL, and 🐪 writes it.
The calendar also performs
OUT DX,AX. The common startup establishes
DX=B8EFh, a generally unmapped port. Use with caution on real hardware!
FrogStrap: 🐸☺️😖🐰😗😯😯😯😯😯😯😯 - Common register bootstrap
This 50-byte sequence obtains a known zero from the normal COM entry stack and establishes a specific register state:
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 90 nop
0003: B8 E2 98 mov ax,98E2h
0006: BA EF B8 mov dx,B8EFh
0009: 8F F0 pop ax
000B: 9F lahf
000C: 98 cbw
000D: 96 xchg si,ax
000E: F0 9F lahf
0010: 90 nop
0011: B0 F0 mov al,F0h
0013: 9F lahf
0014: 98 cbw
0015: 97 xchg di,ax
0016: F0 9F lahf
0018: 98 cbw
0019: AF scasw
001A: F0 9F lahf
001C: 98 cbw
001D: AF scasw
001E: F0 9F lahf
0020: 98 cbw
0021: AF scasw
0022: F0 9F lahf
0024: 98 cbw
0025: AF scasw
0026: F0 9F lahf
0028: 98 cbw
0029: AF scasw
002A: F0 9F lahf
002C: 98 cbw
002D: AF scasw
002E: F0 9F lahf
0030: 98 cbw
0031: AF scasw
🐸☺️ loads
DX=B8EFh and leaves a dangling
8Fh. The first byte of 😖 completes
POP AX, obtaining the known zero at
SS:FFFEh and wrapping
SP to
0000h; the rest of 😖 moves that zero into
SI.
🐰 consumes the leading
F0h from 😗 to make
AL=F0h, after which
CBW; XCHG DI,AX establishes
DI=FFF0h. Seven
SCASWs advance it to
FFFEh.
The final state is
DX=B8EFh,
SI=0000h,
DI=FFFEh, and
SP=0000h.
The value of
B8EFh in
DX is within the lower portion of CGA video memory if used as a segment.
An additional 😯 can roll
DI over to
0000h. The value
FFFEh left in
DI has conceivable uses as a
-2 constant.
🐸☺️🐰🐎♐ - Load the CGA segment
This 21-byte sequence exploits the original 8088's undocumented segment-register alias to establish
ES=B8EFh:
0000: F0 9F lahf
0002: 90 nop
0003: B8 E2 98 mov ax,98E2h
0006: BA EF B8 mov dx,B8EFh
0009: 8F F0 pop ax
000B: 9F lahf
000C: 90 nop
000D: B0 F0 mov al,F0h
000F: 9F lahf
0010: 90 nop
0011: 8E E2 mov es,dx
0013: 99 cwd
0014: 90 nop
A Basic Loader
The first
bits 16
org 0
push di
pop si ; SI = encoded emoji data
mov di,0100h
push di ; RET target after reconstruction
mov cx,RAW_SIZE
.decode:
lodsw ; discard the fixed F0 9F prefix
lodsw ; AL=third UTF-8 byte, AH=fourth
aad 8Fh ; AL=(AL + 8Fh*AH) & FFh; AH=0
stosb
loop .decode
ret ; execute reconstructed COM at 0100h
lodsw reads the two-byte prefix of each 'data grapheme', discarding it. The second
lodswthen reads the 16-bit tail, which is converted to an 8-bit value with the magic constant
8Fh. The key here is a feature of 8088's
aadinstruction that allows it to take a non-decimal base as an immediate.
lahf is constantly clobbering
AH, so this 17-byte decoder must itself first be constructed in memory. This can be accomplished with the CamelWrite gadget described previously.
A VGA Emoji Demo
Could you construct an emoji BIOS? An entire emoji operating system? Could we have EmojiDOOM?
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